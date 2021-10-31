William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

WAB opened at $90.73 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,066,010,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

