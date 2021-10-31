William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Shares of CB stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $197.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $210,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

