William Blair Weighs in on ASGN Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.14. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. ASGN has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

