WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Investments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

