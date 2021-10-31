Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $185.96 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

