Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $834.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

