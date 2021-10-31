World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading Up 6%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $193.01 and last traded at $190.87. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

