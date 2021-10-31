Worldline’s (WRDLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Worldline stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. Worldline has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

