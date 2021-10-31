WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP (LON:WPP) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 985.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 976.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

