Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

