Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-$2.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

