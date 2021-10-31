Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.59. 4,082,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,037. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

