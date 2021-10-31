Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $63.49 on Friday. Yamaha has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

