Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AUY opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.