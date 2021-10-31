Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Down 5.4%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 326,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,121,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after buying an additional 1,374,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.