Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.63% from the stock’s previous close.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.09.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.59. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

