Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.59 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

