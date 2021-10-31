Yellow Road Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $54,829.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00069624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00105347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.04 or 0.99867256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.46 or 0.06907994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars.

