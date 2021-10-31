YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

YPF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $5,649,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,133,421 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

