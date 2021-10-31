YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in October

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of YPF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,591. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

