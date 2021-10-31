Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $39.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.70 million and the highest is $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.54 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $388.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.