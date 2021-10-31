Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

