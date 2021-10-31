Zacks: Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.73 Million

Brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce $494.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $495.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million.

BGS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 503,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

