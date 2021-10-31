Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce $650.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $652.62 million and the lowest is $648.33 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $807.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,026,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

