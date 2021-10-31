Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $7.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $8.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

CASI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

