Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $372.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.91 million and the lowest is $352.16 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

