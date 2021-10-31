Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $923.42 million, a PE ratio of -906.09, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.