Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $14.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.45 million to $15.25 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $60.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $62.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.51 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

OPRX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. 163,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,246. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,817,766. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

