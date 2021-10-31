Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.07. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

