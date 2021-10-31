Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post sales of $172.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.16 million and the lowest is $165.06 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $685.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $710.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $720.41 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $748.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

