Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 7,995,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $163,027,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

