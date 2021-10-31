Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.72). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.31. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,275,096.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,770. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

