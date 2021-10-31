Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several analysts have commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

SKY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 301,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,002. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

