Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $189.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.60 million and the highest is $193.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $757.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $764.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $750.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

