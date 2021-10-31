Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report sales of $380.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.