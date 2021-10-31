Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Verastem by 61.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.78. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.