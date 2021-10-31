Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sigma Labs from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Sigma Labs by 16.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sigma Labs by 466.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

