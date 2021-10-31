Zacks Investment Research Downgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Hold

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of QURE opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of uniQure by 289.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $5,489,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $5,298,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

