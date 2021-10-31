Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Immuneering alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMRX. Guggenheim began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Immuneering stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.