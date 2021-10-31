Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

