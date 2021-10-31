Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

