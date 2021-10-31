Zcash Price Hits $169.43 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $169.43 or 0.00275498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $743.83 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,987,306 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

