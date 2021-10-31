Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $78,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $533.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.02 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.94 and a 200 day moving average of $528.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

