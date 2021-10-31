Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0010 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $517,655.01 and approximately $107,935.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00069805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00074360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,005.78 or 1.00488164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.29 or 0.06954918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.