Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Zendesk by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 89.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,172 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

