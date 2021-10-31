Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,764 shares of company stock worth $11,223,469 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 159,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,248. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.