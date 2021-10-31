Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $36,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

