zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of ZLPSF stock opened at $559.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.54. zooplus has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $568.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

