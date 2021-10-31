Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.