-$0.05 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE SA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 3,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,844.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 407,862 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,648 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

